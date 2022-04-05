GM, Honda plan to co-develop affordable electric vehicles

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN

AP Business Writer

General Motors and Honda are planning to co-develop some affordable electric vehicles that will use next-generation Ultium battery technology. The vehicles, which will include a compact crossover, are expected to begin going on sale in North America in 2027. Doug Parks, GM executive vice president of global product development, purchasing and supply chain, said in a statement on Tuesday that the plan is to have an electric vehicle that is priced lower than the upcoming Chevrolet Equinox EV.