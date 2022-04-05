Killing of Ukrainian civilians could bring new sanctions

By OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and CARA ANNA

Associated Press

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Police and other investigators are out in the silent streets of ruined towns around Ukraine’s capital. They’re documenting widespread killings of unarmed civilians and other alleged war crimes by Russian forces that could draw tough new Western sanctions as soon as Wednesday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is demanding war-crimes trials for Russian troops and their leaders responsible for any atrocities during the monthlong Russian offensive on Kyiv. Zelenskyy and Western leaders increasingly warn that Russian forces are regrouping for a new assault on Ukraine’s east and south.