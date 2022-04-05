Killings of Ukrainian civilians could bring more sanctions

By OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and CARA ANNA

Associated Press

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Police and other investigators are documenting widespread killings in towns around Ukraine’s capital of unarmed civilians. Those and other alleged Russian war crimes are expected to draw tougher Western sanctions as soon as Wednesday. Ukraine’s military says Russian troops were focused on preparing for an offensive in Ukraine’s east, with the aim “to establish complete control over the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.” A regional governor reported attacks Wednesday on a fuel depot and factory. The number of casualties was unclear. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is demanding war-crimes trials for Russian troops and leaders responsible for any atrocities during the monthlong Russian offensive on Kyiv.