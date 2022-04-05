Peru imposes, then withdraws curfew to quell price protests

By FRANKLIN BRICEÑO

Associated Press

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peruvian President Pedro Castillo has lifted a curfew he had decreed less than a day earlier in the country’s capital and its main port in a bid to quell sometimes violent protests over rising fuel and food prices. Castillo had announced the surprise curfew and emergency measures shortly before midnight and ended them Tuesday afternoon after more than 1,000 people protested the stay-at-home order in Lima and amid meeting with congress. Opposition lawmakers had decried the emergency measures as illegal. The curfew and emergency measures marked the first time since the government of now-jailed strongman Alberto Fujimori that Peruvian authorities ordered people to stay at home to control protests.