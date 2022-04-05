Stocks edge mostly higher on Wall Street even as tech lags

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are mostly higher in early trading on Wall Street Tuesday but the market was being held back by weakness in several big technology companies including chipmakers like Qualcomm. Twitter rose another 7% after disclosing an arrangement with Tesla chief Elon Musk that will give him a board seat but also limit how much of the company he can buy while he’s a director. The company had disclosed a day earlier that the mercurial billionaire and Twitter critic had become the company’s largest shareholder. The S&P 500 was bobbing between small gains and losses and the tech-heavy Nasdaq was off 0.5%.