Stocks fall on Wall Street as tech slips, bond yields jump

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks fell in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as investors monitor the latest developments around Russia’s war against Ukraine and prepare for the next round of corporate report cards. The S&P 500 fell 0.6%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% and the Nasdaq fell 1.5%. Weakness from big technology stocks weighed down the broader market. Bond yields jumped. Twitter rose another 4.9% after disclosing an arrangement with Tesla chief Elon Musk that will give him a board seat but also limit how much of the company he can buy while he’s a director.