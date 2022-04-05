World shares mixed, oil prices gain as EU, US mull sanctions

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

World shares are mixed and oil prices are higher as Western governments consider more sanctions against Moscow in response to evidence Russian soldiers deliberately killed civilians. Benchmarks rose in Frankfurt, Tokyo and Sydney but fell in Paris and London. Many Asian markets including those in China were closed for holidays. On Monday, buying of technology company shares pushed the S&P 500 up 0.8%. The Nasdaq composite gained 1.9%. Russia’s withdrawal from areas near the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, led to the discovery of corpses, prompting accusations of war crimes and demands for tougher sanctions on Moscow. Such moves add to uncertainty and could push up already high prices of oil and gas, among other commodities.