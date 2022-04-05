Zelenskyy at the UN accuses Russian military of war crimes

By OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI

Associated Press

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told the U.N. Security Council that the Russian military must be brought to justice immediately for war crimes. The Ukrainian leader made his plea via video Tuesday as grisly evidence continued to emerge of civilian massacres carried out by Russian forces on the outskirts of Kyiv. The images, particularly from the town of Bucha, have stirred global revulsion and led to demands for tougher sanctions and war crime prosecutions against Russia.