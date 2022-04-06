EXPLAINER: A look at West’s escalating sanctions on Russia

By The Associated Press

The United States and allies are again escalating sanctions against Russia after evidence that Russian troops murdered Ukrainian civilians in a town near Kyiv. Among the new sanctions are measures targeting the family of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The White House said Wednesday that President Joe Biden will sign an executive order banning all investment in Russia. The U.S. is also taking new measures against two big Russian banks, and European allies are considering banning imports of Russian coal. Sanctions are taking a toll on Russia’s economy, but they aren’t convincing Putin to stop the war.