If your bank merges, should you shop around or stay put?

By CHANELLE BESSETTE of NerdWallet

Whether you’re a customer who is coming to or leaving a bank, mergers and acquisitions are a good time to evaluate your banking needs. Bank mergers and acquisitions can be an opportunity for banks to streamline their services and offerings, but sometimes they can also mean temporary customer service problems or technical issues. Usually these problems are sorted out quickly, and your patience will pay off with new features and products at your bank after the merger. If you’re thinking about leaving your bank after a merger, you’ll want to shop around and consider features like bank branch access, ATM networks, fees, interest rates, minimum balances and more.