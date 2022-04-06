Russians preparing for new push as Ukraine gathers its dead

By ADAM SCHRECK and ANDREA ROSA

Associated Press

ANDRIIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — The Kremlin is preparing for a new combat push in Ukraine as the country gathers its dead and collects evidence of alleged Russian atrocities. Ukrainian officials have stepped up calls for civilians to evacuate from towns near the front line ahead of the anticipated Russian offensive, and some essential services were being moved away. Meanwhile, investigators are working in the scarred streets of Bucha to document what Ukraine says are widespread killings by Russian troops. The United States and its Western allies are moving to impose new sanctions against Moscow in retaliation for what they brand as war crimes.