Tech stocks lead indexes lower on Wall Street; eyes on Fed

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening lower and bond yields are rising on Wall Street again as investors try to estimate how quickly the Federal Reserve will move to pull back on its support for the economy and switch to fighting inflation. Technology companies including chipmakers were taking some of the biggest hits in the early going Wednesday, pulling the Nasdaq composite down 1.7%. The broader S&P 500 index gave up 1.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.9%. Investors will be looking closely at minutes released later in the day from the Fed’s latest policy meeting for more clues about its next steps.