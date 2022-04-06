US targets Putin’s daughters, Russian banks in new sanctions

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN and AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The United States has announced sanctions targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two adult daughters and says it’s toughening penalties against Russian banks in retaliation for “war crimes” in Ukraine. And the United Kingdom and the European Union are set to impose additional sanctions, including a ban on new investment in Russian and an EU embargo on coal, after evidence of torture and killings during the invasion of Ukraine emerged in recent days from Bucha, a town near Kyiv, the capital. The U.S. acted against two of Russia’s largest banks, Sberbank and Alfa Bank, prohibiting assets from going through the U.S. financial system and barring Americans from doing business with those two institutions.