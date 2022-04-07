Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 8:38 AM

Lebanon reaches tentative deal with IMF on economic policies

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon and the International Monetary Fund have reached a tentative agreement on comprehensive economic policies that could eventually pave the way for unlocking billions of dollars in loans to the crisis-hit country. The agreement was announced by Prime Minister Najib Mikati after a meeting with IMF delegates in Beirut. He said Lebanon promised the IMF that Beirut would implement wide-ranging reforms in the small nation notorious for corruption. The tentative agreement provides a glimmer of hope for Lebanon, which is in the grip of a paralyzing economic crisis that was described by the World Bank as one of the worst the world has witnessed in more than 150 years.

AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content