Major outage forces Puerto Rico to shutter schools, offices

By DÁNICA COTO

Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — More than a million customers in Puerto Rico remainwithout electricity after a fire at a main power plant caused an island-wide blackout that forced the U.S. territory to cancel classes and shutter government offices. Wednesday night’s outage also left some 160,000 customers without water. A private company took over transmission and distribution from Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority last year and it said the blackout could have been caused by a circuit breaker failure at the Costa Sur generation plant. It is one of four main plants on the island.