Senate votes 100-0 to end Russia trade status, enact oil ban

By KEVIN FREKING

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has unanimously voted to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and ban the importation of its oil, ratcheting up the U.S. response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine amid reports of atrocities. The trade suspension measure paves the way for President Joe Biden to enact higher tariffs on certain Russian imports. The bill banning Russian oil would put into law restrictions Biden has already put in place through executive action. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says images coming out of Ukraine as the war drags on “are pure, pure evil” and that “no nation whose military is committing war crimes deserves free trade status with the United States.”