Stocks open mixed as tech gains offset losses elsewhere

The Associated Press

Stocks are off to mixed start on Wall Street as several major technology stocks rose even as many other parts of the market were in the red. The S&P 500 was holding on to a tiny gain of 0.1% in the early going Thursday, but it’s still down for the week as it comes off two big losses. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 0.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average of 30 blue chip companies was down 0.2%. HP soared 15% after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway disclosed an 11% stake in the company. Crude oil prices were up 1%