Stocks sway on Wall Street; tech gains counter wider losses

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks shifted between small gains and losses in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday as investors continue weighing the latest update from the Federal Reserve amid concerns about rising inflation. The S&P 500 fell 0.2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7%, and the Nasdaq fell 0.1%. Health care stocks made solid gains, along with some big technology companies. HP soared after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway disclosed an 11% stake in the company. Industrial stocks and banks fell. Every major index is headed for a weekly loss. Crude oil prices remained relatively stable and bond yields rose.