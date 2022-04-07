Tech rebound lifts stocks on Wall Street after early slide

By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writers

Stocks recovered from an early slide and closed higher on Wall Street Thursday as investors weigh the latest update from the Federal Reserve amid concerns about rising inflation. The S&P 500 rose 0.4%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%, and the Nasdaq rose 0.1%. Health care and technology stocks helped lift the market. Retailers and other companies that rely on direct consumer spending also rose. HP soared after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway disclosed an 11% stake in the company. Every major index is headed for a weekly loss. Crude oil prices edged lower and bond yields rose.