UK looks to nuclear power to cut Russian energy dependence

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced plans to build more nuclear power plants, boost production of renewable energy and further tap domestic oil and gas reserves to help the U.K. reduce its dependence on Russian energy following the invasion of Ukraine. But critics quickly panned Johnson’s energy security strategy for focusing almost entirely on boosting energy supplies while doing little to increase efficiency and cut demand. They say that as a result, the plan offers no relief to consumers pummeled by soaring utility bills and risks undermining Britain’s commitment to cut carbon emissions in response to global warming.