World shares track Wall St retreat on interest rate worries

ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

BANGKOK (AP) — World shares are mixed after a retreat on Wall Street spurred by comments indicating the Federal Reserve intends to more aggressively tackle inflation. Benchmarks rose in Paris and Frankfurt after declines in most Asian markets. U.S. futures fell while oil prices were higher. Minutes from the Fed’s meeting last month showed policymakers agreed to begin cutting the Fed’s stockpile of Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities by about $95 billion a month, starting in May. The S&P 500 fell 1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%. Technology companies had some of the biggest losses, pushing the Nasdaq composite down 2.2%.