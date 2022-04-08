EU imposes sanctions on Putin’s daughters

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN and RAF CASERT

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has imposed sanctions on two adult daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of a new package of measures targeting Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, according to two EU officials. The EU included Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova in its updated list of individuals facing an assets freeze and travel ban. The two EU officials from different EU member countries spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the updated list of sanctions has not been published yet. The move from the European bloc follows a similar move two days earlier by the United States. The U.S. had already announced Wednesday that it would target the assets of Putin’s daughters.