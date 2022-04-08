Japan to expel 8 Russian officials, impose new sanctions

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japan says it is expelling eight Russian diplomats and trade officials and will phase out imports of Russian coal and oil because of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says Japan will also ban imports of Russian lumber, vodka and other goods, and will prohibit new Japanese investment in Russia. It will also step up financial sanctions against Russian banks and freeze assets of about 400 more individuals and groups, including military-linked organizations. Kishida described Russia’s actions in Ukraine as “war crimes.” Japan is taking a greater role in the international effort against Russia’s invasion because of concerns about its impact on East Asia, where China’s military has grown increasingly assertive.