Stocks edge higher on Wall Street, head for weekly losses

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks were mixed to slightly higher on Wall Street Friday, as gains in energy companies were offsetting declines in tech stocks. The S&P 500 rose 0.3%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8% and the Nasdaq fell 0.4%. The benchmark S&P 500 remains in the red for the week following three straight weekly gains. Treasury yields continued to move higher as traders get accustomed to the Federal Reserve’s ongoing policy pivot to fighting inflation instead of stimulating the economy. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.69%, its highest level in three years. Oil prices were slightly higher.