Stocks sway as Wall Street heads for first down week in four

By DAMIAN J. TROISE and STAN CHOE

AP Business Writers

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks were mixed on Wall Street Friday, as gains in energy companies were offsetting declines in tech stocks. The S&P 500 was 0.1% higher, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7% and the Nasdaq fell 0.8%. The benchmark S&P 500 remains in the red for the week following three straight weekly gains. Treasury yields continued to move higher as traders brace for the Federal Reserve to press the brakes on the economy more aggressively to beat down inflation. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.70%, its highest level in three years. Oil prices also climbed.