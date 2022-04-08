Wall Street ends lower, marking its first down week in four

By DAMIAN J. TROISE and STAN CHOE

AP Business Writers

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks ended mostly lower after another day of drifting around Friday, leaving the market with its first losing week in the last four. Gains for energy companies were offset by declines in tech stocks. The benchmark S&P 500 fell 0.3%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.4% and the Nasdaq fell 1.3%. Treasury yields continued to move higher as traders brace for the Federal Reserve to press the brakes on the economy more aggressively to beat down inflation. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.70%, its highest level in three years. Oil prices also climbed.