Wall Street points higher in premarket; global markets rise

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. markets were poised to open higher Friday as investors cap a week of ups and downs while the Russian bombardment of Ukraine rolls on against a backdrop of global inflation and an ongoing virus pandemic. On Wall Street, futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% and the same for the S&P 500 gained 0.3%. Global shares were mostly higher. Investors have been weighing the latest updates from the U.S. Federal Reserve amid concerns about rising inflation. The Fed has signaled that it’s prepared to keep raising interest rates to rein in the highest inflation in 40 years.