Italian premier says Algeria to boost natural gas exports

MILAN (AP) — Italian Premier Mario Draghi has secured a deal for more natural gas across a Mediterranean pipeline from Algeria. It’s the latest push by a European Union nation to reduce dependence on Russian energy following its invasion of Ukraine. Draghi told reporters in the Algerian capital Monday that an agreement to intensify bilateral cooperation in the energy sector along with the deal to export more gas to Italy “are a significant response to the strategic goal” of quickly securing alternative energy sources. The deal between Italian energy company Eni and Algeria’s Sonatrach would add up to 9 billion cubic meters of gas from Algeria by 2023-24. Eni said the increased flows will start in the fall.