Stocks fall on Wall Street, led by slump in tech companies

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks fell in morning trading on Wall Street Monday as the market extends a losing streak from last week. The S&P 500 fell 0.8%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% and the Nasdaq fell 1.3%. Technology stocks fell broadly and were the biggest weights on the market. Energy companies also slipped along with falling crude oil prices. Bond yields rose. Twitter was in focus after mercurial Tesla billionaire Elon Musk said he wouldn’t be joining the company’s board after all. Musk recently became the company’s biggest shareholder and is now free to increase his stake.