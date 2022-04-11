Stocks open lower, led by more weakness in tech companies

The Associated Press

Stocks are opening lower again on Wall Street as the market extends a losing streak from last week. The S&P 500 was down 0.9% in the early going Monday. Technology companies were again doing worse than the rest of the market. That pulled the Nasdaq down 1.5%. Both indexes fell last week for the first time in four weeks. Twitter was in focus after mercurial Tesla billionaire Elon Musk said he wouldn’t be joining the company’s board after all. Musk recently became the company’s biggest shareholder and is now free to increase his stake.