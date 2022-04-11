Tesla CEO Elon Musk won’t join Twitter’s board after all

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter’s largest investor, billionaire Elon Musk, is reversing course and will no longer join the company’s board of directors less than a week after being awarded a seat. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced the news, which followed a weekend of Musk tweets suggesting changes to Twitter, including making the site ad-free. Nearly 90% of Twitter’s 2021 revenue came from ads. Musk, it was revealed last week, had quickly amassed a massive stake in Twitter to become its largest shareholder. Agrawal didn’t offer an explanation for the reversal, but said that the decision was made by the mercurial billionaire.