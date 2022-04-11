UK economic growth slows amid declines in manufacturing

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s economic growth slowed in February amid declines in the production of cars, computers and chemicals. The Office for National Statistic says gross domestic product increased just 0.1% from a month earlier, down from the 0.8% growth reported in January. The output of productive industries, including manufacturing, mining and power generation, dropped 0.6% in the month. Construction fell 0.1%. Those declines largely offset an increase in service industries, driven by an 8.6% jump in accommodation and food services.