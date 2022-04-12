Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 3:48 PM

Cryptocurrency expert gets 5 years in NKorea sanctions case

By JIM MUSTIAN
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A cryptocurrency expert has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for helping North Korea evade U.S. sanctions. Thirty-nine-year-old Virgil Griffith pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy, admitting he presented at a cryptocurrency conference in North Korea in 2019. That was even after the U.S. government denied his request to travel there. Prosecutors say Griffith, a well-known hacker, also developed “cryptocurrency infrastructure and equipment inside North Korea.” Defense attorney Brian Klein described Griffith as a brilliant scientist “who developed a curiosity bordering on obsession” with North Korea. He said Griffith “loves his country and never set out to do any harm.”

AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content