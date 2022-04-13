Bed Bath & Beyond snared by ongoing supply issues

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN

AP Business Writer

Inventory difficulties hurt Bed Bath & Beyond during its fiscal fourth quarter and will continue into the current quarter, the home products retailer said Wednesday. For the three months ended Feb. 26, sales fell 22% to $2.05 billion. Analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research predicted sales of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond lost $159 million, or $1.79 per share, in the quarter. A year earlier it earned $9 million, or 8 cents per share. Stripping out certain items, the company lost 92 cents per share. Analysts were calling for a profit of 2 cents per share.