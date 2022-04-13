Yellen says China should urge Russia to end its Ukraine war

By FATIMA HUSSEIN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is urging China to use its “special relationship with Russia” to persuade Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Yellen said at the Atlantic Council in Washington on Wednesday that Beijing “cannot expect the global community to respect its appeals to the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity” if it doesn’t respect those principles. Yellen’s appeal to China underscores an increasing frustration the U.S. and its allies have with a country that’s deepened its ties with Russia. The U.S. and allies have used sanctions to weaponize the global economy against Russia. There aren’t any countries subverting the sanctions, but the allies fear China could do so.