4 Germans arrested over extremist blackout, kidnapping plan

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say four people have been arrested and have been weapons seized in an investigation of suspected anti-government extremists who allegedly planned to cause a long nationwide blackout and kidnap well-known figures including the country’s health minister. Prosecutors and police said Thursday that raids were carried out at 20 properties across the country this week following an investigation that began in October. They said the group’s declared aim was to destroy electricity supply facilities and cause a long blackout in Germany, with the goal of producing “conditions similar to civil war” and ultimately overthrowing the country’s democratic system. The group also allegedly planned to kidnap well-known public figures, including Germany’s health minister.