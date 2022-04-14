Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter, make it ‘maximally trusted’

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN, MATT O’BRIEN and TOM KRISHER

AP Business Writers

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has offered to buy Twitter outright. He says the social media platform “needs to be transformed” from his perspective as a self-identified “free-speech absolutist.” Musk is currently Twitter’s biggest individual shareholder. The company says in a regulatory filing that he has proposed buying the remaining shares of Twitter that he doesn’t already own at $54.20 per share. It’s an offer worth more than $43 billion. Twitter said it will decide whether accepting Musk’s offer is in the best interests of shareholders. The platform was established in 2006 and has established restrictions on both tweets and users under certain conditions.