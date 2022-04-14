Ex-ski resort exec gets 18 months in failed visa plan case

By LISA RATHKE

Associated Press

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The first of four men accused in a failed plan to build a biotechnology plant in Vermont using tens of millions of dollars in foreign investors’ money raised through a special visa program has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison. Seventy-three-year-old William Stenger, the former president of the Jay Peak ski resort, also was sentenced to three years of supervisory release and ordered to pay $250,000 in restitution. He pleaded guilty last August to providing false documents. Nine fraud charges were dropped. Federal prosecutors requested a five-year sentence, the maximum under the plea deal, while Stenger’s lawyers asked for a sentence of home confinement.