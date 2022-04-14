Skip to Content
New Jersey to start recreational marijuana sales April 21

By MIKE CATALINI
Associated Press

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Recreational marijuana sales in New Jersey for those 21 and older will begin April 21. That’s according to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy. The governor’s announcement in a tweet comes just three days after state regulators green lighted permits for seven facilities that already sell medical cannabis to begin retailing recreational marijuana. The news comes about a year after the state’s regulatory commission started operating, and a year and a half after voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot question to permit recreational marijuana for people 21 and older. New Jersey is one of 18 states, along with the District of Columbia, that have legalized recreational marijuana.

Associated Press

