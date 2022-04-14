World shares mostly higher as China looks to boost economy

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

BANGKOK (AP) — World shares are mostly higher after China indicated its central bank will ease reserve requirements for banks to counter the blow to its economy from pandemic shutdowns in big cities like Shanghai. London slipped while Paris, Tokyo, Shanghai and Frankfurt gained. U.S. futures edged lower and oil prices also fell. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 rose 1.1% as investors shrugged off a U.S. government report that rising energy costs pushed wholesale prices up a record 11.2% last month from a year earlier. Later Thursday, the Commerce Department will release its retail sales report for March, offering insights into inflation’s impact on consumer spending.