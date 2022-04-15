Texas halts truck inspections that caused border gridlock

By PAUL J. WEBER

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has repealed his traffic-clogging immigration order that backed up commercial trucks at the U.S.-Mexico border this week. The Republican on Friday ended a new policy that required all commercial trucks from Mexico to undergo extra inspections to stop the flow of migrants and drugs. The inspections led to delays, prompting wide backlash and fears of deep economic losses. Some truckers reported having to wait more than 30 hours to cross, and others blocked one of the world’s busiest trade bridges in protest. Abbott lifted the inspections after signing new border security agreements with neighboring Mexican states.