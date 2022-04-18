Wall Street opens mixed after long holiday weekend in US

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are mixed in the early going on Wall Street Monday as traders get back to work after a holiday weekend. The S&P 500 was up 0.2%. The benchmark index is coming off its second weekly loss in a row. Banks and other financial companies were in focus as more of them reported their latest quarterly reports. Bank of America rose 2% after turning in results that beat forecasts and were better than its competitors, while Schwab sank 9% after turning in a weaker-than-expected quarterly report. Twitter headed lower after the company adopted a takeover defense against Tesla CEO Elon Musk.