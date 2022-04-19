Finance heads urged to boost fight against food insecurity

By FATIMA HUSSEIN and PAUL WISEMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has urged world finance leaders to “get concrete” as they look for ways to combat a looming crisis over food insecurity around the global that Russia’s war in Ukraine has made worse. Yellen says the threat “touches the most vulnerable people the hardest — families that are already spending disproportionate amounts of their income on food.” She told fellow finance leaders during a food security meeting Tuesday that ”the interconnectedness of the global food system means that people on every continent are impacted.” Among the proposed solutions under discussion are reducing export restrictions, relieving price controls across countries and subsidizing small farmers globally.