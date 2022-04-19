Japan approves Novavax as 4th COVID vaccine amid new surge

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s health ministry has approved Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine, and people could start getting the shots by late May. The approval Tuesday gives Japan a fourth vaccine against the coronavirus and comes as an omicron subvariant is leading a resurgence of infections. Novavax is a protein vaccine, while Japan has mainly used the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. Health Minister Shigeyuki Goto said Novavax adds variety to people’s choices and could appeal to those hesitant to get the vaccines designed with newer technologies. Less than 50% of Japan’s population has received booster shots. The health ministry approved AstraZeneca’s vaccine earlier, but it is rarely used. Japan instead has donated those doses to other countries.