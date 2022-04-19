Johnson says sorry for partygate as critics prep censure bid

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has offered a ”wholehearted” apology for attending illegal party during lockdown. But Johnson said Tuesday that he didn’t knowingly break rules or mislead Parliament. Johnson told lawmakers in the House of Commons that it simply “did not occur” to him that the gathering was a party. Last week Johnson was fined 50 pounds ($66) for attending his own surprise birthday party in 10 Downing St. in June 2020. Police are still investigating several other parties in government buildings that Johnson is alleged to have attended.