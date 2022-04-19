Millennial Money: Skipped college in 2021? Enroll this fall

By COLIN BERESFORD of NerdWallet

Between fall 2019 and 2021, college enrollment nationwide fell by nearly a million students — and for a number of financial reasons, this fall is an ideal time for students to resume their education to attain a degree or credential. The advantage of earning a degree is still evident since higher education typically results in bigger lifetime earnings and postponing your education makes it less likely you’ll return to school. Also, colleges, and particularly community colleges, are ready to meet the needs of students: Flexible course offerings are becoming more common and financial support is much more widespread because of federal pandemic assistance funds.