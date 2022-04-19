Padres 1st MLB team to reach uniform ad deal, with Motorola

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is moving toward the trend set by soccer for advertising on uniforms. The San Diego Padres became the first team to announce a deal, saying patches with a Motorola logo will be worn on their jerseys starting next season. The March 10 memorandum of understanding for a new collective bargaining agreement between MLB and the players’ association gave the 30 teams the right to sell patch ads on uniforms and sticker ads on helmets. MLB decided to launch the uniform ads with the 2023 season and says it may start the helmet ads with this year’s postseason.