Stocks rise as Wall Street reviews latest company earnings

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as investors continue reviewing earnings reports from big companies. The S&P 500 rose 1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1% and the Nasdaq rose 1.3%. Health care giant Johnson & Johnson rose 3.4% after reporting better-than-expected results and raising its dividend. Energy companies fell along with prices for crude oil and natural gas. Banks were higher as Treasury yields continued to rise, which allows banks to charge higher interest rates on loans. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.91%.