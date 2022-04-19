Wall Street edges higher in premarket; world shares mixed

NEW YORK (AP) — Premarket trading on Wall Street was relatively quiet ahead of the open on Tuesday, while European benchmarks were losing ground and most Asian shares finished higher. Futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average teetered between gains and losses, with each up around 0.1%. London, Paris, Frankfurt and Hong Kong declined while Tokyo and Sydney rose. Oil prices retreated. Rising prices for energy and food are adding to concerns over how the Federal Reserve and other central banks will bring inflation under control without hindering a revival of business activity.