Asian indexes mixed in choppy trading, echoing Wall Street

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mixed in choppy trading, as inflation worries and the war in Ukraine had investors partly optimistic while staying cautious. Benchmarks rose in Japan, South Korea and Australia in early trading, boosted by the overnight rally in Europe and in the Dow in the U.S. Investors were also watching what Chinese President Xi Jinping may say at a forum. Stock indexes ended mixed on Wall Street, while Netflix lost more than a third of its value after reporting its first subscriber loss in more than a decade and predicting more grim times ahead.